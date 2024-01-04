Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) at 7:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Detroit Mercy.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Titans claimed a 67-55 victory over Northern Kentucky.
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, IUPUI 62
Other Horizon Predictions
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans defeated the Dayton Flyers in a 76-60 win on November 18. It was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Jaguars have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
- Detroit Mercy has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).
Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 244) on November 18
- 62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 248) on December 6
- 66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 270) on December 3
- 59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 271) on November 30
- 71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 300) on November 24
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Imani McNeal: 6.4 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (144th in college basketball).
- In 2023-24, Detroit Mercy has put up 64.0 points per game in Horizon action, and 65.2 overall.
- At home the Titans are scoring 72.0 points per game, 10.4 more than they are averaging away (61.6).
- At home Detroit Mercy is conceding 56.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than it is on the road (65.0).
