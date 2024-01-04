Thursday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) squaring off against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) at 7:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 victory for Detroit Mercy.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Titans claimed a 67-55 victory over Northern Kentucky.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, IUPUI 62

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans defeated the Dayton Flyers in a 76-60 win on November 18. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Jaguars have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Detroit Mercy has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 244) on November 18

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 248) on December 6

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 270) on December 3

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 271) on November 30

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 300) on November 24

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG%

12.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 57.9 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

9.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Myonna Hooper: 9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

9.4 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

6.5 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Imani McNeal: 6.4 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 62.4 per contest (144th in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Detroit Mercy has put up 64.0 points per game in Horizon action, and 65.2 overall.

At home the Titans are scoring 72.0 points per game, 10.4 more than they are averaging away (61.6).

At home Detroit Mercy is conceding 56.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than it is on the road (65.0).

