The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 2-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Titans have covered the spread twice this season (2-9-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Green Bay has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Phoenix's 13 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.