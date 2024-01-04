The Green Bay Phoenix (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-15, 0-4 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans are shooting 39.6% from the field, two% lower than the 41.6% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Titans are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 338th.

The Titans put up an average of 60.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

Detroit Mercy has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.

The Titans gave up fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (78.8) last season.

At home, Detroit Mercy drained 9.9 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule