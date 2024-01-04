Damian Lillard and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be hitting the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lillard, in his last game (January 3 loss against the Pacers), produced 23 points, five assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lillard's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.4 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.1 Assists 7.5 6.7 6.1 PRA -- 36.4 36.8 PR -- 29.7 30.7 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.7



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Spurs

Lillard has taken 17.1 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 17.4% and 15.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 19.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Lillard's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.8 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs are 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 28.2 assists per game.

Giving up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 35 40 3 4 7 0 3

