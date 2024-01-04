Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) play the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks fell to the Pacers on Wednesday, 142-130. Their high scorer was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 11 8 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 23 2 5 3 0 2 Khris Middleton 19 6 7 0 2 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Lillard's numbers for the season are 25.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12.8 points, 1.2 assists and 6.8 boards per game.

Khris Middleton's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.8 12.4 7.6 0.9 1.1 0.3 Damian Lillard 26.6 4.1 6.1 1.1 0.1 3.7 Khris Middleton 17.5 3.2 5.4 0.6 0.5 2.2 Bobby Portis 14.6 7.8 1.1 0.9 0.4 1.4 Brook Lopez 11.8 5.4 1 0.3 3 1.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.