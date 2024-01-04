The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) after losing three home games in a row.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: TNT

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49%).

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 49% from the field, it is 17-3 overall.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Bucks record just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs give up (122.8).

Milwaukee is 16-2 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 125.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 124.4 points per contest.

Milwaukee surrenders 118.9 points per game in home games this season, compared to 120.7 in road games.

In home games, the Bucks are making 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14.7). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (39.4%).

Bucks Injuries