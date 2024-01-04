Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Lopez produced 16 points in a 142-130 loss versus the Pacers.

Let's break down Lopez's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 11.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 19.1 18.2 PR -- 17.8 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 122.8 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 46.8 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 28.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have conceded 14.4 makes per game, worst in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2023 32 14 5 1 0 6 0

