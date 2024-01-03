The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at University Arena.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 66.5 the Broncos allow to opponents.

Ball State has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Western Michigan is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The Broncos score 60.4 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 66 the Cardinals allow.

Western Michigan has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 66 points.

When Ball State allows fewer than 60.4 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Broncos are shooting 38.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 44.7% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Broncos allow.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

6 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

7.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 21.4 FG%

Western Michigan Schedule