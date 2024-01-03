Shiawassee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Shiawassee County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LakeVille Memorial High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Perry, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Byron, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
