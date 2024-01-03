Saint Clair County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Saint Clair County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Capac High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.