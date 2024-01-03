Osceola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Osceola County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City Christian School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.