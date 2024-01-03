High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oceana County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oceana County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkerville High School at Crossroads Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee Catholic Central High School at Pentwater High School