Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Oakland County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakland Christian High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
