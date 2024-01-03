Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Midland County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

H. H. Dow High School at Arthur Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Lakeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Lakeview, MI

Lakeview, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestaburg High School at Coleman High School