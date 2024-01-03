High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mecosta County, Michigan, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkerville High School at Crossroads Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Ravenna, MI

Ravenna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Chippewa Hills High School at Alma High School