Mason County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mason County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.