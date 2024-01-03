Manistee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Manistee County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holton High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee Catholic Central High School at Pentwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pentwater, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brethren High School at Bear Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Bear Lake, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
