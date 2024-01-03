How to Watch the Knicks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (18-15) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on January 3, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info
|Knicks vs Bulls Injury Report
|Knicks vs Bulls Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Bulls Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Bulls Prediction
|Knicks vs Bulls Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Bulls Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games New York shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
- The Knicks average just 3.2 more points per game (115.2) than the Bulls allow (112).
- New York is 14-7 when scoring more than 112 points.
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (48%).
- Chicago is 7-4 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at fifth.
- The Bulls' 109.5 points per game are only 4.2 fewer points than the 113.7 the Knicks give up.
- Chicago is 9-3 when it scores more than 113.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are averaging 114.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 115.5 points per contest.
- Defensively New York has played better in home games this year, giving up 109 points per game, compared to 116.7 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Knicks are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are when playing on the road (12.9). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in away games (36.8%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 109.7 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (109.3). On defense they concede 108.5 per game, 8.2 fewer points than away (116.7).
- Chicago allows 108.5 points per game at home, and 116.7 on the road.
- The Bulls pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (23.6) than away (22.9).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Malachi Flynn
|Out
|Ankle
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Nikola Vucevic
|Out
|Groin
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Coby White
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.