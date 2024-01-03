Julius Randle will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

In a 112-106 win over the Timberwolves (his previous action) Randle put up 39 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.0 27.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 9.2 Assists 3.5 4.7 3.1 PRA -- 38.3 40.1 PR -- 33.6 37 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Bulls

Randle is responsible for taking 20.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.3 per game.

Randle is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.2. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Bulls give up 112 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 44.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have conceded 27.4 per game, 24th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 38 29 12 3 5 2 1 12/16/2022 36 19 12 4 2 1 3 12/14/2022 46 31 13 7 3 0 0

