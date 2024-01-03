Huron County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Huron County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Cass City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Cass City, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Ubly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Ubly, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
