Genesee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Genesee County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LakeVille Memorial High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Perry, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankenmuth High School at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
