The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 60.5 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.

The 70.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Eagles give up.

Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Eastern Michigan is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

The Huskies are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.6%).

The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG%

6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG% Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG% Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Eastern Michigan Schedule