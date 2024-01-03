The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 60.5 points per game are 5.9 fewer points than the 66.4 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • Northern Illinois has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.
  • The 70.1 points per game the Huskies score are the same as the Eagles give up.
  • Northern Illinois is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
  • Eastern Michigan is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • The Huskies are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.6%).
  • The Eagles' 36.3 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Huskies have given up.

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Kennedi Myles: 6.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 31.3 FG%
  • Zaniya Nelson: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Tayra Eke: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 51.4 FG%
  • Cali Denson: 8.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

Eastern Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Southern Indiana L 72-51 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/15/2023 @ IUPUI W 84-74 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Saginaw Valley W 69-44 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/3/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Toledo - George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/10/2024 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center

