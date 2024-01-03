The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) meet a fellow MAC team, the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-5), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at NIU Convocation Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tayra Eke: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Zaniya Nelson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Kennedi Myles: 5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cali Denson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Sidney McCrea: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

