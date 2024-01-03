Devils vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - January 3
Entering a game against the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), the New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Capital One Arena.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Curtis Lazar
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Devils Season Insights
- New Jersey's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 82 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 98 goals given up (2.8 per game) is seventh-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of -16, they are 26th in the league.
Devils vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-160)
|Capitals (+135)
|6
