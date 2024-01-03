The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lillard, in his last time out, had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 122-113 loss to the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.5 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.3 Assists 7.5 6.8 6.2 PRA -- 36.7 36.9 PR -- 29.9 30.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.7



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lillard has made 7.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.0% of his team's total makes.

Lillard is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lillard's opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.9 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 124.4 points per contest, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Pacers have allowed 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have conceded 25.1 per contest, eighth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 10.6 makes per game, best in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 38 13 7 5 1 0 0 12/13/2023 36 21 4 6 2 0 1 12/7/2023 42 24 7 7 4 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.