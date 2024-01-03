Cheboygan County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cheboygan County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cheboygan Area High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Grayling, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mancelona High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
