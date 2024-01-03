The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) hope to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McGuirk Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 65.3 points per game are 11.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Chippewas allow.

When it scores more than 76.6 points, Bowling Green is 2-0.

Central Michigan has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.3 points.

The Chippewas put up 64.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 72.5 the Falcons give up.

Central Michigan is 1-1 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Bowling Green has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.

The Chippewas shoot 39.0% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Falcons allow defensively.

Central Michigan Leaders

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 BLK, 44.8 FG% Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 53.3 FG% Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

10.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

Central Michigan Schedule