Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 36.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -141) 6.5 (Over: -149)

The 30.7 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (36.5).

He has pulled down 11.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +114) 7.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 25.5 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Wednesday (26.5).

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 6.8 assists per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 12.7 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 0.8 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has collected 5.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Lopez has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -102) 13.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Haliburton is averaging 24.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Haliburton has dished out 12.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Haliburton averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Myles Turner has recorded 17.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has collected 7.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.