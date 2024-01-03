The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 50.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Bucks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The Bucks record only 0.2 more points per game (124.6) than the Pacers give up (124.4).

When Milwaukee scores more than 124.4 points, it is 16-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 125.1 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 124 points per contest.

In home games, Milwaukee is ceding 0.3 fewer points per game (118.9) than on the road (119.2).

At home, the Bucks are making 0.6 fewer threes per game (14.1) than in away games (14.7). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to in away games (39.5%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries