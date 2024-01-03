Bucks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 258.5 points.
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|258.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 258.5 points in seven of 33 games this season.
- The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 243.6, 14.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 24 (75%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 59.2% chance to win.
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 258.5
|% of Games Over 258.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|21.2%
|124.6
|251
|119
|243.4
|237.8
|Pacers
|12
|37.5%
|126.4
|251
|124.4
|243.4
|242.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.
- Six of Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In home games, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (7-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-6-0).
- The Bucks record 124.6 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 124.4 the Pacers allow.
- Milwaukee has a 12-4 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall when scoring more than 124.4 points.
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|15-18
|13-16
|21-12
|Pacers
|18-14
|8-7
|22-10
Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pacers
|124.6
|126.4
|2
|1
|12-4
|18-7
|16-0
|18-7
|119
|124.4
|24
|29
|14-12
|14-4
|21-5
|14-4
