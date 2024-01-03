The Indiana Pacers (18-14) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 258.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 258.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 258.5 points in seven of 33 games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 243.6, 14.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 24 (75%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 59.2% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 21.2% 124.6 251 119 243.4 237.8 Pacers 12 37.5% 126.4 251 124.4 243.4 242.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

Six of Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.

In home games, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (7-12-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-6-0).

The Bucks record 124.6 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 124.4 the Pacers allow.

Milwaukee has a 12-4 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall when scoring more than 124.4 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-18 13-16 21-12 Pacers 18-14 8-7 22-10

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 124.6 Points Scored (PG) 126.4 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 12-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-7 16-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-7 119 Points Allowed (PG) 124.4 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 14-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-4 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-4

