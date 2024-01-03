The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 122-113 loss to the Pacers, Lopez had 21 points and four blocks.

Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.7 10.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 5.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA -- 19 17 PR -- 17.7 16 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Lopez has made 4.7 shots per game, which accounts for 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 106.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 124.4 points per game.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 10.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the best squad in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 38 21 5 1 2 4 0 12/13/2023 33 6 3 1 0 6 0 12/7/2023 37 18 6 2 3 4 0 11/9/2023 29 2 1 0 0 3 2

