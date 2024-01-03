Arenac County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Arenac County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Au Gres-Sims High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
