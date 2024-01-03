Alger County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alger County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Superior Central High School at Republic-Michigamme High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Republic, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
