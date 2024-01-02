The Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) after losing five road games in a row. The RedHawks are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (OH) -5.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 147.5 points in four of 11 outings.

The average total for Western Michigan's games this season is 146.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark of Western Michigan.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (OH) 4 40% 74.8 146.2 71.6 146.5 142.3 Western Michigan 4 36.4% 71.4 146.2 74.9 146.5 139.0

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The RedHawks beat the spread 10 times in 19 MAC games last year.

The Broncos average only 0.2 fewer points per game (71.4) than the RedHawks give up to opponents (71.6).

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Western Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (OH) 6-4-0 2-0 6-4-0 Western Michigan 5-6-0 3-3 6-5-0

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits

Miami (OH) Western Michigan 5-1 Home Record 1-4 1-5 Away Record 0-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

