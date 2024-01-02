The Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is .

Western Michigan is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Broncos are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the RedHawks sit at 311th.

The Broncos' 71.4 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.6 the RedHawks allow.

Western Michigan is 2-2 when it scores more than 71.6 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Western Michigan is scoring 13.4 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (65).

The Broncos are conceding fewer points at home (73 per game) than on the road (80.2).

Western Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39%) than on the road (25.4%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule