Tuesday's contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) and the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 74-68 based on our computer prediction, with Miami (OH) coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 74, Western Michigan 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-6.0)

Miami (OH) (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Miami (OH) has a 6-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Michigan, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The RedHawks have hit the over in six games, while Broncos games have gone over six times.

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 266th in college basketball, and are giving up 74.9 per contest to rank 273rd in college basketball.

Western Michigan records 36.9 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 35.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Western Michigan knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (129th in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Western Michigan loses the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13.0 (285th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.5.

