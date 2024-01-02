Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wayne County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University Prep Art & Design at Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Public Safety Academy at Detroit Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Voyageur College Prep at Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- Conference: Charter School
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.