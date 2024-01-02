Shayne Gostisbehere will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gostisbehere's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Gostisbehere has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

Gostisbehere has a goal in seven games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gostisbehere has a point in 15 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points seven times.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 12 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Gostisbehere's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-75).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 3 26 Points 3 7 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

