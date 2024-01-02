Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Shayne Gostisbehere going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- In seven of 36 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 6-4
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
