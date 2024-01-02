Roscommon County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Roscommon County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscommon High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
