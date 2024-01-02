When the Detroit Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Tuesday (the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET), Alex DeBrincat and Tomas Hertl will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's leading contributors with 38 points. He has scored 17 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Through 31 games, Dylan Larkin has scored 13 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Lucas Raymond has 28 points for Detroit, via 11 goals and 17 assists.

In nine games, Alex Lyon's record is 5-4-0. He has conceded 20 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has made 229 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a top offensive contributor for his club with 28 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded 13 goals and 15 assists in 36 games (playing 20:19 per game).

Mikael Granlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 24 total points this season. In 30 games, he has netted four goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen is 5-10-1 this season, collecting 496 saves and giving up 55 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (44th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 5th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.03 32nd 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 4.05 32nd 23rd 29.9 Shots 25.3 32nd 25th 32 Shots Allowed 35.6 32nd 14th 21.48% Power Play % 19.39% 19th 14th 80.47% Penalty Kill % 74.22% 28th

