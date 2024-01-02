The Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3, losers of eight straight) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET.

During the last 10 outings for the Red Wings, their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has allowed 38 (they have a 3-7-0 record in those games). In 36 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (16.7% success rate).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Red Wings 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-185)

Red Wings (-185) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 17-16-4 record overall, with a 4-4-8 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 16 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-7-4 record (good for 14 points).

In the four games this season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit finished 0-4-1 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings are 17-6-3 in the 26 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 37 points).

In the 10 games when Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 5-5-0.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 7-4-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 10-10-2 (22 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 5th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.03 32nd 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 4.05 32nd 23rd 29.9 Shots 25.3 32nd 25th 32 Shots Allowed 35.6 32nd 14th 21.48% Power Play % 19.39% 19th 14th 80.47% Penalty Kill % 74.22% 28th

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

