Having dropped eight straight, the San Jose Sharks welcome in the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

The Sharks' game against the Red Wings can be seen on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET, so tune in to catch the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings Sharks 6-5 (F/OT) SJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 128 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings score the third-most goals in the NHL (131 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 37 17 21 38 16 17 44.4% Dylan Larkin 31 13 18 31 15 17 54.2% Lucas Raymond 37 11 17 28 15 16 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 36 7 19 26 15 8 - J.T. Compher 32 8 15 23 16 9 45.2%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks allow 4.0 goals per game (150 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks' 75 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 1-8-1 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 17 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players