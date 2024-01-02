Red Wings vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - January 2
Heading into their Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3) at SAP Center at San Jose, which starts at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) are dealing with four players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Lyon
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Mid-Body
|Givani Smith
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit has scored the third-most goals in the league (131 total, 3.5 per game).
- Its +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 75 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has conceded 150 total goals this season (4.0 per game), ranking 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -75, they are 32nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-185)
|Sharks (+150)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.