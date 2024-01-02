Heading into their Tuesday, January 2 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3) at SAP Center at San Jose, which starts at 10:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) are dealing with four players on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Benning D Out Lower Body Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Mid-Body Givani Smith RW Out Lower Body Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit has scored the third-most goals in the league (131 total, 3.5 per game).

Its +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 75 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose has conceded 150 total goals this season (4.0 per game), ranking 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -75, they are 32nd in the league.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-185) Sharks (+150) 6.5

