Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 2?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Maatta stats and insights
- In one of 29 games this season, Maatta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Maatta has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-3
Red Wings vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
