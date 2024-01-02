The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, take the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Seider against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

Moritz Seider vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 22:12 on the ice per game.

In five of 37 games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Seider has a point in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Seider has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Seider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-75) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 37 Games 3 22 Points 1 5 Goals 1 17 Assists 0

