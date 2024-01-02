Two hot squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Spartans, winners of four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Michigan State is 11-2 when it scores more than 66 points.

Iowa is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 92.5 points.

The 90.8 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 25.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.1).

When Iowa scores more than 65.1 points, it is 13-0.

Michigan State has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 51.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans concede to opponents (41.2%).

The Spartans make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87)

16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)

14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45) Theryn Hallock: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Schedule