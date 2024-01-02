Two hot squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Spartans, winners of four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Peacock

Michigan State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans score an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • Michigan State is 11-2 when it scores more than 66 points.
  • Iowa is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 92.5 points.
  • The 90.8 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 25.7 more points than the Spartans allow (65.1).
  • When Iowa scores more than 65.1 points, it is 13-0.
  • Michigan State has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 51.3% of their shots from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans concede to opponents (41.2%).
  • The Spartans make 49.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan State Leaders

  • Julia Ayrault: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 52.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Moira Joiner: 16.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 49.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87)
  • DeeDee Hagemann: 14.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)
  • Theryn Hallock: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)
  • Tory Ozment: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 53.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Richmond W 83-76 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/21/2023 Coastal Carolina W 105-66 Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ Penn State W 98-87 Bryce Jordan Center
1/2/2024 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/9/2024 Maryland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/14/2024 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

