When the Detroit Red Wings take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in six of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots and scored two goals.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 150 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

