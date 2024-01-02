Will Lucas Raymond find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

Raymond has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 150 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:50 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

