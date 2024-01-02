Will Justin Holl find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Holl stats and insights

Holl is yet to score through 25 games this season.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Holl has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 150 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Holl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 6-3 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 7-6 SO 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:24 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 6-4 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 OT 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 5-4 OT 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:56 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

